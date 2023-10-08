Three men are accused in relation to 'hare coursing' in Co Antrim
They are Patrick Robert Shannon (51), of Annesley Street; Patrick McGourty (27), of Cranbrook Court and Darren Prenter (27), of Velsheda Court.
The cases were on the court list at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 5.
The men each face three charges relating to Sunday, January 22 this year - participating in a 'hare coursing event' and a second charge of 'killing, taking or destroying game - a hare - on a Sunday, contrary to the Game Preservation Act'.
The third charge is that at 'Glenwherry Moor', they 'trespassed on land in the open air and in relation to a lawful activity, namely habitat management, which persons were engaging in or were about to engage in, on that or adjoining land in the open air did an act namely hare coursing which was intended by you to have the effect of disrupting the said activity'.
The accused deny the charges and the cases have been adjourned to October 19 to fix a date for a contest.