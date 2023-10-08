Register
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Three men are accused in relation to 'hare coursing' in Co Antrim

Three Belfast men have been charged in relation to 'hare coursing' in the Glenwherry area of County Antrim.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 8th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They are Patrick Robert Shannon (51), of Annesley Street; Patrick McGourty (27), of Cranbrook Court and Darren Prenter (27), of Velsheda Court.

The cases were on the court list at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 5.

The men each face three charges relating to Sunday, January 22 this year - participating in a 'hare coursing event' and a second charge of 'killing, taking or destroying game - a hare - on a Sunday, contrary to the Game Preservation Act'.

Most Popular
Three Belfast men have been charged in relation to 'hare coursing' in the Glenwherry area of County Antrim. Picture: UnsplashThree Belfast men have been charged in relation to 'hare coursing' in the Glenwherry area of County Antrim. Picture: Unsplash
Three Belfast men have been charged in relation to 'hare coursing' in the Glenwherry area of County Antrim. Picture: Unsplash

The third charge is that at 'Glenwherry Moor', they 'trespassed on land in the open air and in relation to a lawful activity, namely habitat management, which persons were engaging in or were about to engage in, on that or adjoining land in the open air did an act namely hare coursing which was intended by you to have the effect of disrupting the said activity'.

The accused deny the charges and the cases have been adjourned to October 19 to fix a date for a contest.