Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an assault in the Galgorm Street area of the town.

The incident is reported to have taken place yesterday evening (Friday, December 23) and police are investigating a link between this and amother incident.

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: “Shortly after 5.45pm on Friday, December 23, police received a report that two men had been attacked by a group of men in a car park.

"Thankfully, the men did not require hospital treatment for their injuries. While making enquiries into this report, police spoke to another man who required hospital treatment for a wound to his hand.

Galgorm Street in Ballymena. Picture: Google

"This man alleged he had been involved in an altercation with a group of men in Albert Place, Ballymena on the same date and we are now investigating a link between both of these reports.

"Three men have since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in police custody at this time.

"A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault, a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information or video footage that could help with our investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1434 of 23/12/22.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/