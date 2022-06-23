Three men arrested after searches in Cookstown and Coalisland released

The men were arrested following searches by police investigating an Easter Sunday parade.

Yesterday (Wednesday) A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Three men have been arrested by police in the Cookstown area as part of an ongoing investigation following a parade in Derry/Londonderry on Monday 18th April 2022.”

The men, aged 50, 24 and 21, were arrested un the Terrorism Act following searches of residential properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas earlier today (Wednesday June 22).

Police arrested two men in Derry on Tuesday

The spokesperson added: “They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.”

Last night a PSNI spokesperson said all three men have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

