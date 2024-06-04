Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been arrested after the occupant of a house in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn was assaulted on Tuesday (June 4) morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 6.30am, officers attended a report that the male occupant of a property in the area had been assaulted by three men, one of whom had used a spade.

"It was reported that men also punched and kicked the householder, who sustained injuries to his head, his upper body, and his abdomen as a result of the incident.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the householder was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Photo by Pacemaker

“Three men, one aged in his 30s, and two aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and a number of drugs offences.

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.”

Police added their enquiries are ongoing and urged anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which might assist them, to call 101, quoting reference number 194 of 04/06/24.