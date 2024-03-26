Three men arrested as part of investigation into attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell
Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February of last year have today, Tuesday, March 26, arrested three men.
The men, aged 32, 48 and 49, were arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
A number of properties were also searched and a number of items, including a vehicle, have been taken away for further examination.
DCI Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot repeatedly in front of his son just after he finished coaching a youth football team at sports facilities in Omagh on February 22, 2023.