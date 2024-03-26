Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture: Press Eye

The men, aged 32, 48 and 49, were arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A number of properties were also searched and a number of items, including a vehicle, have been taken away for further examination.

