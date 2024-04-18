Three men arrested in connection with 1994 murder of police constable at Dunmore Greyhound Stadium

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Constable John ‘Jackie’ Haggan at Dunmore Greyhound Stadium in north Belfast on March 10, 1994.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 13:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

All aged in their 50s, the men were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder and membership of a proscribed organisation at addresses in Belfast and the Newtownabbey area.

Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Antrim Police Station for questioning.

The men have taken to Antrim Police Station. Photo by GoogleThe men have taken to Antrim Police Station. Photo by Google
The men have taken to Antrim Police Station. Photo by Google

A 50-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the investigation in the north Belfast area on Tuesday, April 16. He has since been released from custody following questioning to allow for further enquiries.