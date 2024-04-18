Three men arrested in connection with 1994 murder of police constable at Dunmore Greyhound Stadium
and live on Freeview channel 276
All aged in their 50s, the men were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder and membership of a proscribed organisation at addresses in Belfast and the Newtownabbey area.
Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter
They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Antrim Police Station for questioning.
A 50-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the investigation in the north Belfast area on Tuesday, April 16. He has since been released from custody following questioning to allow for further enquiries.