The men, two aged in their twenties and one aged in his late teens, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In a statement on Tuesday, Detective Sergeant McAllister said: "Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area shortly after 12.05pm when they observed an altercation between a number of men.

"It was reported that a man was forced out of a stationary van by three other men, one of whom was armed with a knife. The victim, aged in his 20s was threatened by the men, who told him to get back into the vehicle.

Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area when they observed an altercation. Photo: Pacemaker

"He attended hospital for treatment to a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.