Three men arrested in relation to 'attempted kidnapping' in Belfast are released
and live on Freeview channel 276
The men, two aged in their twenties and one aged in his late teens, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In a statement on Tuesday, Detective Sergeant McAllister said: "Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area shortly after 12.05pm when they observed an altercation between a number of men.
"It was reported that a man was forced out of a stationary van by three other men, one of whom was armed with a knife. The victim, aged in his 20s was threatened by the men, who told him to get back into the vehicle.
"He attended hospital for treatment to a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 556 of 16/04/24."A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.