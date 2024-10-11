Three men arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, have been released

By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Oct 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 15:18 BST
Three men aged 36, 38 and 76, who were arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police say the investigation into the theft of phone and broadband network infrastructure from locations in Armagh and Dungannon continues.

Five separate properties were searched during the operation.

