Three men are due in court on charges relating to an aggravated burglary in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn on Tuesday (June 4).

The men, aged, 39, 41 and 43, have been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 6. Police say as is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In an appeal for information following the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 6.30am, officers attended a report that the male occupant of a property in the area had been assaulted by three men, one of whom had used a spade.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Photo by Pacemaker

"It was reported that men also punched and kicked the householder, who sustained injuries to his head, his upper body, and his abdomen as a result of the incident.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the householder was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.”

Police added their enquiries are ongoing and urged anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which might assist them, to call 101, quoting reference number 194 of 04/06/24.