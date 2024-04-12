The accused are Peter O'Kane (42), with an address given as Maghaberry Prison; Damian McGorry (34), of Sessiagh Scott Road near Pomeroy and Matthew Smyth (30), of Moneymore Road, Magherafelt. The defendant O'Kane appeared via video link from prison and the other two accused were in the dock.

The charge read by a court clerk to the defendants was that 'on 30th day of August 2021 were in any way knowingly concerned in carrying, removing, depositing, harbouring, keeping or concealing or in any manner dealing with such goods as are defined in Section 170 (1)(a)(i-iii) of the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979, namely 7.2 million cigarettes, and that you did so so with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable on the said goods or to evade any such prohibition or restriction with respect to the said goods, contrary to Section 170(1)(b) of the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979'.