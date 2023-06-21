Three men have been charged in connection with the theft of a large quantity of alcohol from stores across Antrim and Newtownabbey and Lisburn and Castlereagh policing districts.

The men, aged 32, 28 and 21 years, were charged with multiple counts of theft, attempted theft, handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft.

They are due to appear Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday). As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI’s lead for Business Crime, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “These charges are the result of great police work from our Auto Crime Team, who carried out the arrests, and Local Policing Teams.

Police arrested three men. Credit: Pacemaker

"We want to reassure retailers that we are here to support and work with you to protect your business. We are committed to working with you to reduce business crime and, in particular, shoplifting.”

If you have any concerns around your security measures or require crime prevention advice or guidance, police can be contacted on 101.