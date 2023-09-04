Three men - including a former Ballymena United footballer - appeared in the dock at the town's Magistrates' Court jointly charged with 'entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property'.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Pacemaker

They are former Irish League player Neil Lowry (30), of Kintyre Park in Ballymena; Troy Carley (26), of Orkney Drive in the town and Marc Mitchell (32), with an address listed as Knockane Way in Newtownabbey.

The charge relates to the period between May 21 and August 12 in 2019. Mitchell faces only one charge.

Carley has a second charge - being concerned in the supply of cannabis between January 1, 2019 and January 8, 2020.

Lowry has a second charge - possession of cannabis on August 6, 2020.