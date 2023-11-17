Three men sentenced over Carrickfergus cannabis haul related offences
Edward Cambridge, 52 and Samuel Harrison, 64, pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug. They were sentenced to a total of 18 months in custody and 18 months on licence.
Connor Harrison, 23, pleaded guilty to offering to supply a class B controlled drug and being concern in an offer to supply a class B controlled drug. He was sentenced to six months in prison, which was suspended for 18 months.
Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Police searched premises in the Carrickfergus area and uncovered over 100 cannabis plants and a cultivation system. Today’s sentencing offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity.”
DI Corrigan added that information can be given directly to police by calling 101.