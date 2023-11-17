Three men were sentenced for drugs related offences at Laganside Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

Laganside court complex. Photo by Google

Edward Cambridge, 52 and Samuel Harrison, 64, pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug. They were sentenced to a total of 18 months in custody and 18 months on licence.

Connor Harrison, 23, pleaded guilty to offering to supply a class B controlled drug and being concern in an offer to supply a class B controlled drug. He was sentenced to six months in prison, which was suspended for 18 months.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Police searched premises in the Carrickfergus area and uncovered over 100 cannabis plants and a cultivation system. Today’s sentencing offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity.”