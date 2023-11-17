Register
Three men sentenced over Carrickfergus cannabis haul related offences

Three men were sentenced for drugs related offences at Laganside Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Nov 2023, 09:11 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 09:12 GMT
Laganside court complex. Photo by Google

Edward Cambridge, 52 and Samuel Harrison, 64, pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug. They were sentenced to a total of 18 months in custody and 18 months on licence.

Connor Harrison, 23, pleaded guilty to offering to supply a class B controlled drug and being concern in an offer to supply a class B controlled drug. He was sentenced to six months in prison, which was suspended for 18 months.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Police searched premises in the Carrickfergus area and uncovered over 100 cannabis plants and a cultivation system. Today’s sentencing offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity.”

DI Corrigan added that information can be given directly to police by calling 101.