A young Belfast man has been banned from the roads for three months after being recorded driving at over 100mph on the M1 close to Moira.

Ethan Stewart McGovern, 23, whose address was given as Wynchurch Park in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates on Thursday, July 25, charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on April 30, 2024 the defendant was recorded driving at 108mph on the M1 close to Moira.

Defence told the court: “He takes the matter extremely seriously. He works as a sales executive at Charles Hurst and is facing disciplinary proceedings in his workplace as a result of this.

Three-month driving ban for Belfast man caught driving at 108mph on the M1 at Moira. Pic credit: Google

"He has been driving for seven years. He simply took his eye off the ball and suffered a bit of a lead foot.

"He was courteous to the police officer and he is keen to take his medicine but he absolutely needs to hold onto his driving licence.

"He is extremely sorry for what happened that night and there won’t be a repeat of this behaviour.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “He is a young, relatively inexperienced driver. I disqualify people who are driving at over 100mph.

"It was a very high speed. If you had an accident at that speed no one would have any chance.”

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three months.

The defence lawyer asked for the period of disqualification to be reduced but this request was denied.