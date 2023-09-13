Register
Three months jail sentence for man who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital

A man who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital has been given a three months jail sentence.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 18:15 BST
Ryan Moorman (22), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena on charges of disorderly behavour and possession of diazepam in relation to July 15 this year.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

A prosecutor said police responded to a report just before midnight on July 14 that two males were "unconscious" at the Lighthouse Hostel in Ballymena.

Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: GoogleAntrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google
Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google

One was the defendant and he was heavily intoxicated and unable to stand. Alcohol was found in his jacket.

It was also reported both men had taken drugs.

Moorman refused to travel to hospital but was taken by ambulance and once inside he displayed aggressive behaviour, swearing and shouting at staff and police.

He was taken to a cell van to await treatment and when searched diazepam tablets were found. Two Xanax tablets were then discovered during a "strip search", the prosecutor said.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had a "very serious record for his age".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Moorman had 53 previous convictions.

The judge added: "It is always a matter of concern when there is an incident involving a hospital setting. The court have said those who provide health care do not need people attending there and causing disruption not only to staff but to patients who are vulnerable and seeking treatment".