Three months prison term for Ballymena man who stole toothbrushes worth '£130'
Thomas Quigley (34), of Crebilly Road in the town, committed the shoplifting offence on September 18 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the items were not recovered. The defendant had a previous record.
When interviewed the defendant said he had been "struggling" with money.
A defence solicitor said the defendant took the items to sell.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 58 previous convictions.
He told the defendant: "There are far too many incidents of people stealing things driven by addiction and no doubt the court over the course of your record has tried to address those addiction issues."