Three people accused of assaulting police in Larne have cases further adjourned

Three people from Larne accused of assaulting police have had their cases further adjourned to February 3 at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 6:00 pm
Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Christopher Samuel Wright (34), of Cairngorm Drive, is accused of assaulting one officer on December 6, 2021.

He is also charged with being disorderly at Mill Brae in Larne on the same date.

Chloe Hall (18), of Hampton Crescent, is charged with assaulting three police officers; attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle door at Church Way and possession of cannabis on December 6.

Aimee Wright (19), of Elizabeth Avenue, denies assaulting four police officers and being disorderly at Church Way on December 6 and her case was adjourned to fix a date for a contes