Three people accused of assaulting police in Larne have cases further adjourned

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Christopher Samuel Wright (34), of Cairngorm Drive, is accused of assaulting one officer on December 6, 2021.

He is also charged with being disorderly at Mill Brae in Larne on the same date.

Chloe Hall (18), of Hampton Crescent, is charged with assaulting three police officers; attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle door at Church Way and possession of cannabis on December 6.