Three people have been charged in relation to Muckamore Abbey hospital near Antrm town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cases were mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

John McCorry (55), of Belfast Road in Dollingstown, is charged with the wilful neglect of a patient on July 15, 2017. His case has been adjourned to October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Photo: Google

Aislinn Frances Duffy (40), of Millhouse Lane in Antrim town, is charged with wilfully neglecting a patient on May 10 and June 22 in 2017. Her case was also adjourned to October 28.

Ryan Barry Mills (40), of The Gables, Randalstown, is charged with ill-treating a patient on July 21, 2017. His case has been adjourned to November 11.

Several other people have already been charged in relation to alleged incidents at Muckamore.