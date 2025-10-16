Three people are charged in relation to Muckamore Abbey Hospital

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 10:12 BST
Three people have been charged in relation to Muckamore Abbey hospital near Antrm town.

The cases were mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

John McCorry (55), of Belfast Road in Dollingstown, is charged with the wilful neglect of a patient on July 15, 2017. His case has been adjourned to October 28.

Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Photo: Google

Aislinn Frances Duffy (40), of Millhouse Lane in Antrim town, is charged with wilfully neglecting a patient on May 10 and June 22 in 2017. Her case was also adjourned to October 28.

Ryan Barry Mills (40), of The Gables, Randalstown, is charged with ill-treating a patient on July 21, 2017. His case has been adjourned to November 11.

Several other people have already been charged in relation to alleged incidents at Muckamore.

