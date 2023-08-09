Register
Three people injured when car ended up on its side in collision near Portglenone

A Co Antrim motorist who collided with the rear of a car which had braked abruptly to turn into another road, has been disqualified from driving for four months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST

Kevin Peter McIlwaine, (41), whose address was given as Mayfield Dale, Newtownabbey, was also fined a total of £550 with a £25 offender's levy for driving with no insurance, driving without due care and attention, failing to display 'L' plates, driving unaccompanied, and taking the vehicle without the authority of the owner.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told the charges arose out of a two-vehicle collision near Portglenone, on the afternoon of December 18 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said three people in the other car suffered whiplash-type injuries as a result of the collision.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
She said at approximately 1.25pm, police were tasked to the scene of the collision and where they found members of the Fire and Rescue Service removing the injured.

The lawyer said both cars had been heading in the direction of Portglenone when the vehicle ahead of the defendant's car brakely sharply to turn into Moneygran Road and his evasive actions led to the collision.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant was returning from Garvagh in his partner’s car and going downhill when the vehicle in front made a left hand turn without indicating.

Mr McStay said the defendant collided with the rear of the vehicle causing it to turn over onto its side.

He got out and checked if everybody was okay and waited at the scene until the arrival of the ambulance and police, he added.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked the defendant had shown “disregard for other road users.”