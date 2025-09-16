Three people released on bail following disorder in Oaks Avenue area of Dungannon

Two women and a man who were arrested by detectives following disorder in the Oaks Avenue area of Dungannon on Sunday have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The women, aged 35 and 33, and the man, aged 31, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Police say their enquiries are continuing, and detectives would appeal to anyone who has any information which might assist them to contact 101, and quote reference number 739 14/09/25.