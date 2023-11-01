Three people have been charged in connection with a burglary at commercial premises in Cullybackey in November 2022.

Police have charged three people in connection with a burglary at commercial premises in Cullybackey. Photo by Pacemaker

A 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary and allowing self to be carried. A 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have both been charged with handling stolen goods.

All three are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 23. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.