Three people to appear in court in connection with Cullybackey business burglary
Three people have been charged in connection with a burglary at commercial premises in Cullybackey in November 2022.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary and allowing self to be carried. A 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have both been charged with handling stolen goods.
All three are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 23. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
The charges follow a report of a break-in at a business address in the Fenaghy Road area of Cullybackey, on Monday, November, 14, where numerous items were reported to have been taken.