Police have arrested two men on suspicion of a number of offences following a vehicle pursuit and related offences in Kilrea.

Officers received a report at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 27, of an ongoing disturbance, including a vehicle ramming at a shop in the Mill Road area.

Superintendent Sinead McIldowney, District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens said: “On arrival, there were a number of people in the car park area of the commercial premises with their faces covered. It was reported a woman had also been assaulted outside the shop.

“A car involved in the disturbance, a black Vauxhall Astra, made off from the scene towards the town centre and a police pursuit ensued.

“The suspect vehicle mounted a kerb a short time later and collided with a second police car as it attempted to stop it.

“Three officers on-board sustained injuries and required hospital treatment – they were unable to continue on duty – the police vehicle was also damaged.

“After the Vauxhall Astra struck the police vehicle it attempted to flee and collided with another vehicle – no injuries were reported.

“Officers drew their batons and windows of suspect car were broken in an attempt to reach and arrest those inside who would not exit the vehicle.”

Superintendent McIldowney continued: “Two men, aged 38 and 31, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving and drug-related offences.

“A search of the vehicle was carried out and a number of items were removed for further forensic examination, including suspected Class A drugs which will now undergo forensic examination."

Superintendent McIldowney said that the men were still in custody on Thursday, November 28, as enquiries continue.

“Thankfully we are not dealing with more serious injuries today – and the actions of the driver responsible for the pursuit and subsequent collision with our officers is totally unacceptable,” said Superintendent McIldowney.

“Members of the public could have also been injured by what happened due to this completely reckless and dangerous act that should be wholly condemned.

“Our investigation is underway and we’re appealing to anyone who saw the Vauxhall Astra or captured dash-cam footage of its movements to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1104 27/11/24.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed what happened at the shop prior to the police pursuit to make contact with us.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/