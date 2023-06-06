Police continue to appeal for information following a public order disturbance reported within Ballymoney Train Station on Saturday, June 3.

Up to 20 people were involved in the incident in the train station. A 14-year-old boy sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment and another man was knocked unconscious.

Inspector Burns said: “Three males aged, 14, 16 and 17 have been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and disorderly behaviour, and subsequently released on street bail while our enquiries continue.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed what happened to get in touch with any information that could help with our investigation. If you have captured mobile footage, contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.”

