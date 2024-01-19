Three-times-limit drink driver's car careered across roundabout on major road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan Mulholland (29), of Staffordstown Road, Randalstown, crashed at a roundabout at the junction of the main A6 road and the Roguery Road near Toomebridge.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, at 11pm on December 23 last year, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended a one vehicle collision in which an Audi A4 was severely damaged.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant was in the driver's seat of the car which was "facing the wrong direction" on a footpath.
The court heard the front of the car was severely damaged. The bumper was missing and the two front wheels were damaged.
Parts of the vehicle were scattered across the roundabout and "it appears the vehicle had come from the A6, colliding with the roundabout, continuing across the roundabout and landing on the footpath," the court was told.
When taken to Antrim, the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 110 - the legal limit is 35.
District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down an interim driving ban and adjourned the case to February 6 for a pre-sentence report.