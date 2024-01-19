An Audi driver more than three times the drink limit careered across a roundabout and crashed on a major road, a court heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Mulholland (29), of Staffordstown Road, Randalstown, crashed at a roundabout at the junction of the main A6 road and the Roguery Road near Toomebridge.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, at 11pm on December 23 last year, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended a one vehicle collision in which an Audi A4 was severely damaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant was in the driver's seat of the car which was "facing the wrong direction" on a footpath.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The court heard the front of the car was severely damaged. The bumper was missing and the two front wheels were damaged.

Parts of the vehicle were scattered across the roundabout and "it appears the vehicle had come from the A6, colliding with the roundabout, continuing across the roundabout and landing on the footpath," the court was told.

When taken to Antrim, the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 110 - the legal limit is 35.