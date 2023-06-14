Inspector Craig said: “Shortly before 7am this morning, it was reported that an Audi Q5 parked in the Cappagh Avenue and a Renault Megane and a Citreon C1 parked in the Cromie Park area were broken into. A number of items were taken from the Audi and nothing has been reported missing from the either two cars.
“It is believed that these incidents happened sometime between 9pm on Tuesday evening and 7am this morning.
“Our enquiries are continuing but we are currently investigating a possible link between these incidents within the Portstewart area."
Police reminded the public never to leave valuables of any kind in unattended vehicles, and always make sure that your vehicle is locked.
Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 276 14/06/23 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”