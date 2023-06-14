Police are appealing for information after a report of three vehicles being broken into in Portstewart in the early hours of Wednesday (June 14).

Inspector Craig said: “Shortly before 7am this morning, it was reported that an Audi Q5 parked in the Cappagh Avenue and a Renault Megane and a Citreon C1 parked in the Cromie Park area were broken into. A number of items were taken from the Audi and nothing has been reported missing from the either two cars.

“It is believed that these incidents happened sometime between 9pm on Tuesday evening and 7am this morning.

“Our enquiries are continuing but we are currently investigating a possible link between these incidents within the Portstewart area."

Police are appealing for information

Police reminded the public never to leave valuables of any kind in unattended vehicles, and always make sure that your vehicle is locked.