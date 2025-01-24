Three-year driving ban for Dunloy motorist

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 11:44 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
A motorist who caused a collision by overtaking a vehicle which was turning into a property has admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and failing to report an accident.

Joanne McKenna (39), of Carness Drive, Dunloy, crashed at 8.45pm on December 18 last year at Dunminning Road, Glarryford.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that after the collision the defendant had left without exchanging details.

The people in the other vehicle followed the vehicle to Dunloy.

Police were called and noted the defendant was "swaying". She had an alcohol in breath reading of 58 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant told police she had not noticed the indicator on the other vehicle.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "foolishly" driven after drinking.

The defendant, who had a previous similar conviction, was banned from driving for three years and was fined £375.

