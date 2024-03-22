Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Kennedy, with an address listed on his charge sheet as Ardbeg Drive in Coleraine, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 21. Ballymena beat Coleraine FC 3-1 in the match at Ballymena Showgrounds.

After the court, PSNI Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We welcome this banning order and hope that it is a warning to those who are intent on causing trouble before, during or after matches, that they will be dealt with robustly.

"Football related offending causes direct harm to law abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds.

“This individual will be unable to attend any domestic matches for three years, and I believe this will send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts.