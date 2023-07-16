Register
Three-year road ban for drink driver from Doagh who was almost four times the legal limit

A motorist almost four times the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads for three years.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

Neil Samuel Patchett (50), of Harmony Lodge, Doagh, also failed to stop, remain and report a collision in Antrim town regarding April 30 this year.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 131 - the legal limit is 35.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told a vehicle was left unattended after being involved in a collision in Antrim town.

It was after 1am and the defendant was then located in the town.

In the early hours of May 27 this year the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 68 after police saw a vehicle been driven erratically in the Doagh area.A defence lawyer accepted the Antrim town reading had been "extremely" high.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers banned the defendant from driving for three years; put him on Probation for 18 months and ordered him to do 60 hours of Community Service.