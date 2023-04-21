Hugh Wilson (39) from Eglish Close, Moneymore, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed four penalty points.
Prosecuting counsel said on September 23 last year at 6.02pm, the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 93mph on the A29 dual carriageway, which is governed by a 60mph speed limit.
A defence solicitor said the defendant was in a hurry as he had received a urgent phone call that his brother had taken a fall in a shop in Cookstown.
He said he worked as a tiler and his licence was of “crucial importance” to him.
District Judge Peter Magill said he would not disqualify him because of the circumstances.
For a similar offence, Anton Coyle (36), of Ardboe Road, Cookstown, was fined £65 with a £15 offender's levy for travelling at 42mph in a 30mph zone on August 29 last year.