Tiler caught doing 93mph was responding to emergency phone call

A motorist caught doing 93mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, was fined £200 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:50 BST

Hugh Wilson (39) from Eglish Close, Moneymore, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed four penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 23 last year at 6.02pm, the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 93mph on the A29 dual carriageway, which is governed by a 60mph speed limit.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was in a hurry as he had received a urgent phone call that his brother had taken a fall in a shop in Cookstown.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He said he worked as a tiler and his licence was of “crucial importance” to him.

District Judge Peter Magill said he would not disqualify him because of the circumstances.

For a similar offence, Anton Coyle (36), of Ardboe Road, Cookstown, was fined £65 with a £15 offender's levy for travelling at 42mph in a 30mph zone on August 29 last year.