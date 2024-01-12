A South Derry tiler who was said by his solicitor to have been drinking heavily the previous day after returning from holiday, has lost his licence for 16 months.

Forty-five-year-old Michael Joseph Martin from Mullaghnamoyagh Road, Portglenone, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on September 17 last at approximately 7.25pm, police on mobile patrol saw a stationary car sitting at an angle on the road outside an address in the Castle Oaks area of Castledawson.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped and were approached by another motorist who told them the car had earlier been “swerving over the road”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said police spoke to the defendant who was the sole occupant, and alcohol could be detected from his breath, and his eyes were glazed and speech slurred.

She said he failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 120 mcgs in breath.

Admitting the defendant’s offence, Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said his client has been driving for 26 years and worked as a tiler which involved him travelling all over the country. Mr Atherton said his inability to drive would impact his work and his three children.

