Tiler’s ‘unfortunate mistake’ results in one-month ban

Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Frizelle from Northland Village, Dungannon, was also disqualified from driving for four weeks.

Counsel prosecuting told the court the offence came to light when police stopped a vehicle at Circular Road, Dungannon, on August 15.

She said the defendant told police his van was in for repairs, however, the policy he produced did not cover him to drive the vehicle.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent described it as an “unfortunate mistake” by the defendant.

Mr Nugent said Frizelle did have a policy of insurance which covered him but his van was in getting repairs carried out.