Tiles ‘stolen’ from Newtownabbey church roof

Posting on social media yesterday (Wednesday), a spokesperson for the church said: “Unfortunately, we have been the victim of a theft. A quantity of roof tiles were stolen from the church last night and this has caused a leak into the roofspace above the sanctuary. We have contacted the PSNI and CCTV is being reviewed.

“Can we ask our local community and neighbours to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Police have launched an appeal for information following the incident.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to a church on the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday afternoon (December 22).

“A downspout was damaged and tiles were dislodged from the roof during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1099 of 22/12/21.”