Tobermore man in court after herbal cannabis discovered in outdoor shed by police in Moneymore

Police found 72 grams of herbal cannabis in an outdoor shed, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

Dean Martin Elliott (27) from Edmund Court in Tobermore was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug.

Prosecuting counsel said on August 12 last year, police were conducting a search at a property in Moneymore during which they uncovered 72 grams of herbal cannabis in an outside shed.

The lawyer said Elliott was the only person who had access to the shed and he was arrested and made a full admission that the drugs were his and that they were for personal use.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Pleading for leniency, defence lawyer Michael Forde said the estimated value of the cannabis was approximately £200 and stressed that they were for the defendant’s own personal use.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would impose a financial penalty and made an order for the destruction of the drugs.