A motorist caught exceeding the speed limit in a restricted zone on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, has been banned from driving for six weeks.

Matthew Simpson (25), of Kilross Villas, Tobermore, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17) that on November 5 last year, at approximately 10.30am, the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 56mph, 16mph in excess of the 40mph restriction which was in place at the time.

The lawyer said a fixed penalty was offered but the defendant was unable to avail of this due to him having too many penalty points.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

A defence lawyer said Simpson had nine penalty points on his licence which was essential for his work.

He added that the defendant knows he has to be disqualified and asked the court to make it a short disqualification.