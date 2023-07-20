After the discovery of used needles left by drug abusers led to the closure of the family and disabled toilets in a Portadown park, one local councillor was prompted to voice her despair.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Julie Flaherty, who has campaigned for years for greater access to toilets particularly for families and the disabled in the area, said it is terrible that the toilets at The People’s Park in Portadown have again been destroyed.

-

The family and disabled toilets at The People's Park in Portadown are closed yet again due to contamination by used needles left by drug abusers. Photo courtesy of Ulster Unionist Cllr Julie Flaherty.

-

Ulster Unionist Cllr Flaherty said: “Please be advised that the family/disabled toilets in Portadown Peoples Park are currently closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Staff have been forced to close them due to the discovery of used drug paraphernalia and the unhygienic contamination of the area (used needles, syringes, burnt tinfoil).

"The toilets will remain closed until a deep clean and de-contamination has been carried out. I despair.”

Cllr Flaherty said this is a persistent issue and she has lost count of the number of times the toilets have had to close this year.

The PSNI said it is ‘aware of concerns regarding drug and substance misuse in The People’s Park, Portadown’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Officers are committed to continuing to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find a proactive solution to address the problem,” said a spokesperson.

Inspector Heatley said: “Our advice to anyone finding a syringe or needle is to not touch it but contact police or their local council who will dispose of it safely.

“We would also remind those who use needles of the risks to others that they cause by discarding these items so wantonly. Such items can be dangerous, especially to younger children who may not be aware of what they have found.

“I want to offer my reassurances to the local community, especially as we are still in the summer months, that this type of behaviour and type of discarded drug paraphernalia is something that we take extremely seriously. We welcome any information from the public and local elected representatives to inform what we are doing as we work towards a solution. The park is a very popular amenity that is enjoyed by all ages and must be respected.

“Drug and substance misuse and dealing is a policing priority and we will continue to work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity. We are asking everyone for their support and co-operation in tackling this problem through the criminal justice system.

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action. Ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team."