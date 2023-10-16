Ulster Unionist Assembly member for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Tom Elliott MLA says he is "deeply concerned" that cocaine and other dangerous drugs are now seen in all parts of society, including rural areas.

He said: “As one person stated it can be as easy to buy these drugs as sweets, many young people do not see the dangers, but they can have a catastrophic effect on their lives.

"We witness the number of arrests for possession of drugs, but the main suppliers seem to operate with impunity. Recently PSNI found cannabis worth £1.7m in Cookstown, there is concern that Northern Ireland is flooded with illegal drugs.

Drugs which were recently seized in the Cookstown area. Credit: PSNI

“I agree the growing prevalence of cocaine across Northern Ireland and the risk to people can no longer be ignored.