Tom Elliott MLA: 'We witness the number of arrests for possession of drugs, but the main suppliers seem to operate with impunity'
He said: “As one person stated it can be as easy to buy these drugs as sweets, many young people do not see the dangers, but they can have a catastrophic effect on their lives.
"We witness the number of arrests for possession of drugs, but the main suppliers seem to operate with impunity. Recently PSNI found cannabis worth £1.7m in Cookstown, there is concern that Northern Ireland is flooded with illegal drugs.
“I agree the growing prevalence of cocaine across Northern Ireland and the risk to people can no longer be ignored.
"A leading researcher has said a public health campaign is needed to address the widespread and growing use of cocaine across society, tell people about the dangers and the number of deaths associated with drug misuse."