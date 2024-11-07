Tony Miskimmon: police release name of man (74) who died after alleged assault in Antrim
He has been named as Tony Miskimmon (74).
A 21-year-old man was charged in relation to the incident and appeared before Coleraine Magistrates on Monday, November 4. Police say all charges, including any additional charges, will be reviewed by the PPS in due course.
Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said: "I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Tony at this very sad time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Tony’s death and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Station Road, Antrim on Saturday 2nd November between 7pm and 8pm and may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information that would assist with our enquiries to please get in touch.
“I also urge anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage to share this with us. Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1413 02/11/2024.”