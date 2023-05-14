Register
Toome drink driver caused collision at crossroads

A drink driver who caused a collision at a crossroads has been banned from driving for 18 months and fined £575.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 14th May 2023, 18:22 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 18:22 BST

Bernard Joseph Devlin (65), of Shore Road near Toome, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath and having no insurance or MOT for a van on February 2 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report of a collision at the junction of Carlane Road and Cargin Road near Toome and when officers arrived the defendant was in the driver's seat.

The van had collided with an Audi A4 and the prosecutor said it was "alleged that the defendant's vehicle failed to stop at a junction and proceeded through the junction and collided with the Audi". She said that caused the Audi to spin and collide with a hedge and the defendant's vehicle hit a wall.

The prosecutor said the driver and passengers of the other vehicle had "minor injuries" and both vehicles "sustained substantial damage".

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 75 - the legal limit is 35 - when taken to a police station.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been at a bar and had "four pints".

"Very luckily," she said, there had been "no serious injuries" as a result of the collision.