Fifty-seven-year-old Stephen Thornton, from Gallagh Road in Toome, was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 12.20pm on January 23 this year a van was detected travelling at 80mph - 30mph in excess of its permitted limit.
In reply to District Judge Oonagh Mullan, the lawyer said the van was restricted to a speed of 50mph.
A defence lawyer handed character references into the court and stressed the defendant required his licence.
He apologised to the court on behalf of his client for his speed on this occasion and pleaded for the case to be dealt with leniently.
Imposing the penalties District Judge Mullan said speed on our roads was “always a concerning matter” and the defendant needed to appreciate this in the future.