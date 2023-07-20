A van driver detected speeding on the A6 Glenshane Road, was fined £135 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Stephen Thornton, from Gallagh Road in Toome, was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 12.20pm on January 23 this year a van was detected travelling at 80mph - 30mph in excess of its permitted limit.

In reply to District Judge Oonagh Mullan, the lawyer said the van was restricted to a speed of 50mph.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

A defence lawyer handed character references into the court and stressed the defendant required his licence.

He apologised to the court on behalf of his client for his speed on this occasion and pleaded for the case to be dealt with leniently.