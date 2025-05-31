An 18-year-old R driver who admitted doing 84mph despite being restricted to 45mph pleaded guilty by post at court and in a letter read out by the judge she said she was unable to attend because she had an A Level exam.

Grace Higgins, of Roguery Road near Toomebridge, was detected in a Seat Leon on January 12 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (May 27), District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down five penalty points and a £150 fine.