A man accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of the Class B drug on April 19 last year had his case adjourned to June 24 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.

Daniel Olchawski (21), with an address listed as Gallagh Road near Toomebridge, had the case mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Thursday, May 29.