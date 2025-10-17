A man with a Toomebridge address is alleged to have stabbed a woman in the leg with a pair of scissors.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also claimed he used a hurley bat to smash the windscreen of a vehicle belonging to the woman.

Joseph Gerard Johnston (42), of Loughview Drive, is charged with offences on July 5 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; assaulting the woman; possessing a pair of scissors as an offensive weapon; causing criminal damage to a windscreen of her vehicle; and causing criminal damage to other property belonging to her. He also allegedly obstructed a police officer.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where he has been on remand for three months.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the defendant had 44 previous convictions. The officer said it was alleged the defendant stabbed a woman on the lower leg with a pair of scissors.

The officer told the court: "There have been further allegations of non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill, threats to damage property and a further use of weapon, being a knife."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told it was alleged there had been a "sustained and prolonged incident which resulted in significant injuries. Officers observed the complainant to be very distressed".

The officer said at one stage the defendant "backhanded" the woman to the face as she was driving causing her to collide with a post.

District Judge Rosie Watters refused bail saying she was concerned about a risk of further offences.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to November 11.