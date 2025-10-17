Toomebridge man is alleged to have used pair of scissors to stab woman in the leg
It is also claimed he used a hurley bat to smash the windscreen of a vehicle belonging to the woman.
Joseph Gerard Johnston (42), of Loughview Drive, is charged with offences on July 5 this year.
He is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; assaulting the woman; possessing a pair of scissors as an offensive weapon; causing criminal damage to a windscreen of her vehicle; and causing criminal damage to other property belonging to her. He also allegedly obstructed a police officer.
He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where he has been on remand for three months.
Objecting to bail, a police officer said the defendant had 44 previous convictions. The officer said it was alleged the defendant stabbed a woman on the lower leg with a pair of scissors.
The officer told the court: "There have been further allegations of non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill, threats to damage property and a further use of weapon, being a knife."
The court was told it was alleged there had been a "sustained and prolonged incident which resulted in significant injuries. Officers observed the complainant to be very distressed".
The officer said at one stage the defendant "backhanded" the woman to the face as she was driving causing her to collide with a post.
District Judge Rosie Watters refused bail saying she was concerned about a risk of further offences.
The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to November 11.