Toomebridge motorist was almost four times the drink drive limit
Police spotted a vehicle being very slow to move away at a roundabout in Ballymena at 12.30am on July 24 this year and when the motorist failed a preliminary breath test he later blew 130 - the legal limit is 35 - when taken to a PSNI Station.
With the reading being more than three-and-half-times the legal limit, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "very high" and he adjourned the case to September 12 for a pre-sentence report.
An interim driving ban was put in place.
The defendant is Martin McLarnon (58), of Carlane Crescent, Toomebridge.
Judge Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had "relevant" convictions.