Toomebridge motorist was almost four times the drink drive limit

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police spotted a vehicle being very slow to move away at a roundabout in Ballymena at 12.30am on July 24 this year and when the motorist failed a preliminary breath test he later blew 130 - the legal limit is 35 - when taken to a PSNI Station.

With the reading being more than three-and-half-times the legal limit, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "very high" and he adjourned the case to September 12 for a pre-sentence report.

An interim driving ban was put in place.

The defendant is Martin McLarnon (58), of Carlane Crescent, Toomebridge.

Judge Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had "relevant" convictions.