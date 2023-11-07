Topless drunk man in Ballymena spat at and attempted to bite police officers who offered him a lift home
Harley McHenry (31), of Brookfield Gardens, Ahoghill, then attempted to bite an officer on the hand and spat at police. The incident happened on September 2, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.
A spit and bite guard was applied and he again attempted to bite an officer. The defendant was in possession of a small hammer.
In the early hours of September 9, the defendant was disorderly in the Thomas Street area of Ballymena. He punched a man in the face and when police arrived he kicked out and headbutted the inside of a cell van.
A defence lawyer said it had been cases of "drink in, wit out".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 66 previous convictions and jailed him for five months.