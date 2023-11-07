An intoxicated man with no top on was walking down the middle of a road in the Clonavon area of Ballymena and when police offered to give him a lift home he shouted at officers and members of the public.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Harley McHenry (31), of Brookfield Gardens, Ahoghill, then attempted to bite an officer on the hand and spat at police. The incident happened on September 2, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

A spit and bite guard was applied and he again attempted to bite an officer. The defendant was in possession of a small hammer.

In the early hours of September 9, the defendant was disorderly in the Thomas Street area of Ballymena. He punched a man in the face and when police arrived he kicked out and headbutted the inside of a cell van.

A defence lawyer said it had been cases of "drink in, wit out".