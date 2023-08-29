A man who was 'topless' in a pizza restaurant in Antrim town around 1.15am has been fined £100 after admitting a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Rhys Hemphill (22), of Millhouse Meadows, came to police attention on July 29 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard police were called to a report of a "disturbance" at the pizza shop and on arrival officers found the defendant "inside the premises and he wasn't wearing a top".

He was shouting and swearing at another person, as he was led away by police.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A defence barrister said the defendant had been drinking and had been "punched" on the side of the head by a "friend" and had to be taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

The court heard the defendant had two previous disorderly offences.