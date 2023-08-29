'Topless' man was disorderly at pizza restaurant in Antrim
Rhys Hemphill (22), of Millhouse Meadows, came to police attention on July 29 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard police were called to a report of a "disturbance" at the pizza shop and on arrival officers found the defendant "inside the premises and he wasn't wearing a top".
He was shouting and swearing at another person, as he was led away by police.
A defence barrister said the defendant had been drinking and had been "punched" on the side of the head by a "friend" and had to be taken to Antrim Area Hospital.
The court heard the defendant had two previous disorderly offences.
District Judge Amanda Brady said if the defendant is back in court for another disorderly offence he could face a custodial sentence.