Register
BREAKING

Toys seized as part of stolen goods operation to be distributed to children in Mid and East Antrim

Over £2000 worth of toys seized by police as part of a stolen goods operation are to be distributed to children in Mid and East Antrim.
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page read: “Police from the Reducing Offending Unit in Ballymena seized a large volume of stolen items in a recent investigation; this included over £2000 of toys.

"They have worked very hard to ensure that these items can now be distributed to children in Mid and East Antrim with the help of the council's Poverty Action Group.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the items were seized in the Ballymena area as a result of a police investigation dating back to 2019.

Most Popular
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the items were seized in the Ballymena area as a result of a police investigation dating back to 2019.  Photo: PSNI Mid and East AntrimA PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the items were seized in the Ballymena area as a result of a police investigation dating back to 2019.  Photo: PSNI Mid and East Antrim
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the items were seized in the Ballymena area as a result of a police investigation dating back to 2019.  Photo: PSNI Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Poverty Action Group has previously been involved in a number of other initiatives in the area.

These included a free school uniform scheme supporting families in east Antrim.