Toys seized as part of stolen goods operation to be distributed to children in Mid and East Antrim
A post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page read: “Police from the Reducing Offending Unit in Ballymena seized a large volume of stolen items in a recent investigation; this included over £2000 of toys.
"They have worked very hard to ensure that these items can now be distributed to children in Mid and East Antrim with the help of the council's Poverty Action Group.”
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the items were seized in the Ballymena area as a result of a police investigation dating back to 2019.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Poverty Action Group has previously been involved in a number of other initiatives in the area.
These included a free school uniform scheme supporting families in east Antrim.