Over £2000 worth of toys seized by police as part of a stolen goods operation are to be distributed to children in Mid and East Antrim.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page read: “Police from the Reducing Offending Unit in Ballymena seized a large volume of stolen items in a recent investigation; this included over £2000 of toys.

"They have worked very hard to ensure that these items can now be distributed to children in Mid and East Antrim with the help of the council's Poverty Action Group.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the items were seized in the Ballymena area as a result of a police investigation dating back to 2019.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the items were seized in the Ballymena area as a result of a police investigation dating back to 2019. Photo: PSNI Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Poverty Action Group has previously been involved in a number of other initiatives in the area.