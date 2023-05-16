Register
Traffic signal interruptions at five locations including Larne and Lisburn

Lisburn area motorists are advised the traffic signals at Hillsborough Road / Blaris Road / Ravernet Road junction will be off today (Tuesday) between 9.30am and 1.00pm to facilitate NIE essential maintenance works.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2023, 09:11 BST

Road users are urged to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way as required.

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI is also advising of traffic signal interruptions today (May 16) in the following towns/cities:

  • Larne – the traffic signals at the junction of Curran Road / Circular Road will be off between 9.30am and 1.00pm;
  • Belfast – the traffic signals at the junction of Ballysillan Road/Oldpark Road will be off from 9.30am to 1.00pm;
  • Donaghadee – the traffic signals will be off today at the junction of The Parade/New Street from 9.30am to 2.00pm;
  • Holywood – Old Holywood Rd / Knocknagoney Road traffic signals were switched off today to accommodate NIE works and will be off until Friday, May 19. Temporary signals are in place.
