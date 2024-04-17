Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The investigation followed the death of Joshua Griggs, who, on June 8, 2021, lost his life while he was working alongside a gully emptying lorry in the Foxleigh Fields area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of the incident, Joshua had only been employed with Contract Services Dgn Ltd for one week.The joint investigation found that Joshua died from his injuries after falling under the passenger side wheel of the vehicle.

​Joshua was a rising young GAA star.

Contract Services Dgn Limited was fined £80,000 after pleading guilty to a single health and safety offence.

Mr John Fagan, the driver of the gully emptying lorry, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving as well as a single health and safety offence, and was sentenced to six months imprisonment for each offence, both of which were suspended for two years.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector Gavin Rowan said: “This tragic incident involving a young man was completely avoidable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The prevalence of accidents involving workers is much greater during their first six months at work.

“Employers must take account of this, in addition to providing a system of work to do the job safely.”

Constable Stevie Dickson of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Joshua's family and friends as they continue to come to terms with his death. This was a tragic loss of a young life.

"While nothing can bring Joshua back, we hope that this case shows how important it is to exercise care and attention on our roads. No-one should travel on the outside of a vehicle, at any time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV evidence established that Joshua had been travelling on the external steps of the lorry cab on several occasions while travelling between road gullies.

The investigation determined that no appropriate measures were put in place to prevent persons travelling on the external steps of vehicles.

​