Tragic death of employee was ‘completely avoidable’
It follows a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The investigation followed the death of Joshua Griggs, who, on June 8, 2021, lost his life while he was working alongside a gully emptying lorry in the Foxleigh Fields area.
At the time of the incident, Joshua had only been employed with Contract Services Dgn Ltd for one week.The joint investigation found that Joshua died from his injuries after falling under the passenger side wheel of the vehicle.
Contract Services Dgn Limited was fined £80,000 after pleading guilty to a single health and safety offence.
Mr John Fagan, the driver of the gully emptying lorry, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving as well as a single health and safety offence, and was sentenced to six months imprisonment for each offence, both of which were suspended for two years.
Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector Gavin Rowan said: “This tragic incident involving a young man was completely avoidable.
“The prevalence of accidents involving workers is much greater during their first six months at work.
“Employers must take account of this, in addition to providing a system of work to do the job safely.”
Constable Stevie Dickson of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Joshua's family and friends as they continue to come to terms with his death. This was a tragic loss of a young life.
"While nothing can bring Joshua back, we hope that this case shows how important it is to exercise care and attention on our roads. No-one should travel on the outside of a vehicle, at any time."
CCTV evidence established that Joshua had been travelling on the external steps of the lorry cab on several occasions while travelling between road gullies.
The investigation determined that no appropriate measures were put in place to prevent persons travelling on the external steps of vehicles.