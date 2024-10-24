Ballymena courthouse.

A trailer company has been charged following a man's death.

McCauley Trailers from Gloverstown Road near Toomebridge, is charged in relation to the death of Maciej Wieczorek.

The first charge is 'corporate manslaughter' relating to September 4, 2019, and it is alleged the business 'caused the death of Maciej Wieczorek in that you managed or organised your activities in a way amounting to a gross breach of a relevant duty of care owed by you to the said deceased'.

There are two other charges relating to safe systems of work and risk assessments.

The case was mentioned on Tuesday, October 22 at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, and has been adjourned until November 12.