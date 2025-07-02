A man accused of an assault outside a Co Antrim pub which has left the victim in a coma claims he acted in self-defence, the High Court heard on Wednesday (July 2).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Clarke, 20, told police he was elbowed before throwing up to five punches at the other man’s head, prosecutors said. The trained boxer faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the drink-fuelled altercation on Ballymoney Street in Ballymena last month.

Clarke, of Craigstown Road in Kells, was granted bail in what the judge described as a tragic case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics found the victim lying unconscious with head injuries outside the Grouse Bar in the early hours of June 22. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and underwent surgery for a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Court was told of an alleged assault on Ballymoney Street, Ballymena. Image: Google

Crown counsel said: “He is still in an induced coma and hasn’t regained consciousness at all.” CCTV footage from the scene allegedly showed Clarke carrying out the attack, the court heard.

According to the prosecution, he threw beer over the other man before directing five punches at him. Three of the blows connected, knocking out his teeth as he fell backwards and struck his head on the pavement.

Clarke allegedly stood over the motionless victim before walking off without making any further check on his welfare. Accompanied by his father, the defendant attended a police station to be interviewed the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

“He admitted being in the footage but stated that he acted in self-defence after he had been elbowed by the injured party,” the prosecution lawyer said.

She contended, however, that Clarke fell into the victim’s elbow while stumbling around drunkenly. During interviews the defendant said he had spent the day in Belfast drinking double whiskeys before travelling back to Ballymena.

Opposing bail, counsel claimed it was an unprovoked attack launched while heavily under the influence. She added: “He has attended a local boxing club for fitness and training.”

Sean Mullan, defending, argued that the altercation began when the injured party was ejected from the bar and approached Clarke. The barrister stressed his client’s clear record and remorse shown over the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has always made a self-defence case, but he repeatedly asked if the injured party is ok,” Mr Mullan submitted.

Granting Clarke bail under strict conditions, Mr Justice Rooney stated that the proportionality of his actions will be determined at a future trial.

The judge added: “I’m sure we all hope the victim pulls through and recovers, it’s a tragic incident.”